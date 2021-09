It's easy to see that Rafael Díaz and Reid Alexander were made for each other. Luckily, so were their kidneys. “We matched in every sense,” Díaz said, laughing. Their Tinder match in 2020 bloomed into a loving relationship, a marriage, and an unexpected kidney match for Alexander, who was diagnosed with Alport syndrome — which causes damage to tiny blood vessels in the kidneys — when he was 17 years old.