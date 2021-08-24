Tokyo Paralympics welcome record number of LGBTQ athletes
(TOKYO) — A record number of LGBTQ athletes will compete at the Paralympics in Tokyo, which are set to kick off on Tuesday. “LGBTQ people are more likely to live with disabilities and to face systemic discrimination on both fronts; the visibility brought by the Paralympics and its talented athletes helps fight that stigma,” Rich Ferraro, communications officer at GLAAD, said in a press release. “Every athlete, regardless of ability, gender, race, or sexual orientation, deserves a chance to participate in sports and to represent their communities with pride.”www.weisradio.com
