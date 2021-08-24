Cancel
Food & Drinks

Tongdak

By Rianne Shlebak
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 9 days ago
People typically reserve looking in the distance and saying “when you know, you know” for justifying going back to their ex for the fifth time, but nothing could be truer or more applicable when seeing a piece of perfectly crunchy fried chicken. You just know. You know by looking at the perfectly crisp golden batter. You know from the first crunchy bite. You know from the perfectly imperfect tower of chicken of all shapes and sizes. And you’ll know from the taste of this excellent Korean fried chicken in New Malden, that it’s some of the best you’ve eaten. With seven different flavours, you can choose from honey butter, garlic soya, or yangnyeom, and although it’s on the pricey side - starting at £16.90 for a box of fried original - the portions are very generous, so it’s ideal for a sharing situation.

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

