People typically reserve looking in the distance and saying “when you know, you know” for justifying going back to their ex for the fifth time, but nothing could be truer or more applicable when seeing a piece of perfectly crunchy fried chicken. You just know. You know by looking at the perfectly crisp golden batter. You know from the first crunchy bite. You know from the perfectly imperfect tower of chicken of all shapes and sizes. And you’ll know from the taste of this excellent Korean fried chicken in New Malden, that it’s some of the best you’ve eaten. With seven different flavours, you can choose from honey butter, garlic soya, or yangnyeom, and although it’s on the pricey side - starting at £16.90 for a box of fried original - the portions are very generous, so it’s ideal for a sharing situation.