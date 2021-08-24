Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0900 GMT, Aug. 24

stlouisnews.net
 9 days ago

GENEVA -- "Climate change is here, we need to act now," said the chief economist of Swiss Reinsurance Company, warning of a sharp global economic loss. The world's economy, especially poorer countries, will pay the "highest price" if no action is taken on a global level, said Jerome Haegeli, also managing editor of a report published recently, during an interview with Xinhua on Monday. (Climate Change-Economy)

www.stlouisnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Economic Recovery#Swiss Reinsurance Company#Japanese#Ihs Markit#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
EconomyNBC San Diego

European Central Bank to Announce Tapering in December, Analysts Say

The ECB is meeting on Sept. 9, but analysts think the central bank will wait a few more months before announcing what it will do about its Covid-related measures. In addition to having new forecasts on the table, Chiara Zangarelli, European economist at Nomura, said the ECB will also want to see what happens with the pandemic in the coming months.
Economyactionforex.com

Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 52.7 in Aug, sustained expansion

Japan PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 52.7 in August, just slightly down from July’s 53.0. Markit said output and new orders increased and slower rates. Export orders declined for the first time in seven months. Lead times lengthened to greatest extent in a decade amid ongoing disruption. Usamah Bhatti, Economist...
Public HealthWDEZ 101.9 FM

Growth in French business activity eased in August -PMI

PARIS (Reuters) – Growth in French business activity eased in August compared to July, according to initial forecasts in a monthly survey, as problems with supplies of goods and COVID-19 health protocols impacted trade. Data compiler IHS Markit said its preliminary Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for France’s dominant services sector...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Philippine peso, Thai baht fall among mixed Asian currencies

BENGALURU (Sept 1): The Philippine peso and the Thai baht weakened over half a percent each on Wednesday, leading declines among largely mixed Asian currencies as a slew of soft regional economic data as well as from the United States and China weighed on the sentiment. The Philippine peso slipped...
Stocksihsmarkit.com

Daily Global Market Summary - 31 August 2021

All major APAC equity indices closed higher, while the US was mixed and all major European markets were lower on the day. US and benchmark European government bonds closed sharply lower. CDX-NA and European iTraxx closed almost unchanged across IG and high yield. Natural gas, gold, and silver closed higher, the US dollar and copper were flat, and oil was lower on the day. All eyes will be on Friday's US non-farm payroll report, as another better than expected report could reinforce the Fed's initial thoughts on the timing of tapering of QE and unwinding of other accommodative policies.
Economystlouisnews.net

China services trade fair to set up new section

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming China International Fair For Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will set up a new section for supply chain and business services companies and institutions, a media briefing said. More than 180 supply chain and business services companies and related institutions will participate in the...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Euro Zone Business Boom Roared on in August -PMI

LONDON (Reuters) -Business activity in the euro zone grew strongly this month, only dipping from July's two-decade high monthly pace, as a rapid COVID-19 vaccination drive allowed more firms to reopen and customers to venture out, a survey showed. Without ongoing supply chain disruptions, activity could have expanded faster, but...
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Israel’s economy jumps 15.4 percent, in part boosted by car imports

Israel’s economy grew by 15.4 percent in the second quarter of this year compared with the previous quarter, according to an estimate by the Central Bureau of Statistics. Most of the growth was due to car imports. The jump came as a result of the removal of coronavirus restrictions that...
BusinessCNBC

China's Covid lockdown could have economic costs to the world, says strategist

China has tightened Covid-19 measures to combat an uptick in daily cases — a move that could hold back the country's economic growth and hit its stock markets, said veteran strategist David Roche. Investor sentiment toward Chinese stocks has been dampened by Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors including technology and...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Posted by
Samuel Sullivan

The Deadliest Day in Human History

The deadliest earthquake in human history is at the heart of the deadliest day in human history. On January 23, 1556, more people died than on any day by a wide margin. It was a Thursday.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Dangerous Android malware is spreading — beware of text message scam

Cybersecurity researchers have found a text message scam affecting Android smartphone users with nasty malware known as FluBot, and it's reportedly spreading to various countries around the globe. The Android phishing scam has already branched out across Europe earlier this year, originally targeting users in Spain and spreading to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy