Aldi is a popular grocery store chain because it offers its customers great, affordable prices on essential items, without skimping on flavor and quality. In fact, for many Aldi fans, the store is their go-to stop for all kinds of everyday staples like milk, eggs, bread, pantry items, tasty snacks, desserts, and even wine. However there is one item that doesn't always hit the mark for every shopper: their produce. Although some shoppers have no problem with Aldi's fresh fruits and vegetables, others complain that the produce they purchase at the budget grocery chain often goes bad quickly, doesn't stay fresh, and is just generally of lower quality than many of the other products sold here.