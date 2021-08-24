Cancel
Ty Fryfogle’s unselfish approach at fall camp making strong impression on Tom Allen

By Mike Schumann
thedailyhoosier.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently Ty Fryfogle didn’t come back to school to study up on how to be the NFL’s next diva wide receiver. After being named the Big Ten’s receiver of the year and third team All-American in 2020, many assumed Fryfogle would ride the wave to the NFL Draft. He finished his degree in May, he was part of one of the best seasons in IU football history — what more could there be to accomplish, right?

College Sports247Sports

IU offense impresses in first scrimmage of Fall Camp

The Indiana football team held their first scrimmage of Fall Camp this past Saturday and it was the offense that had the upper hand. Head coach Tom Allen and quarterbacks Michael Penix and Jack Tuttle spoke with the media earlier this week about the scrimmage and what the offense was doing well.
Indiana State247Sports

Tom Allen provides update on QB Michael Penix Jr., Indiana's plan this season

Indiana coach Tom Allen knows quarterback Michael Penix Jr. gives the Hoosiers a different dynamic offensively and his health is paramount to the team's success this season. Penix has suffered a season-ending injury three consecutive seasons and is coming off ACL recovery last fall that sidelined him in November. The 6-foot-3, 218-pounder was a third-year sophomore during Indiana's 2020 season. Through six games, he completed 124 of 220 passes (56%) for 1,645 yards and 14 touchdowns to four interceptions, rounding out his production with two rushing scores.
Indiana StatePosted by
HoosiersNow

Six Freshmen Impress During Indiana's Fall Camp

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana head coach Tom Allen went out of his way to mention six freshmen that he thought stood out to him during the Hoosiers' fall camp. There were three defensive players and three offensive players. The three defensive were defensive back Jordan Grier and linebackers Maurice Freeman...
Indiana Statecrimsonquarry.com

5 takeaways from Indiana’s fall camp

Indiana conducted its second full-contact scrimmage of the month on Saturday, bringing its 2021 fall camp to a close. With the regular season on the horizon, and the opening kickoff at Iowa only 11 days away, we thought we’d reflect on some of the things we think we learned from the Hoosiers’ two-and-a-half-week-long camp. Although we haven’t had boots-on-the-ground access to IU’s training this summer, we feel like we’ve been able to glean some important updates from Indiana’s media availabilities.
NFLhoosierhuddle.com

Notes and Quotes From Tom Allen's Media Monday: Fall Camp Finale

The Hoosiers wrapped up Fall Camp on Sunday and had their final scrimmage on Saturday in Memorial Stadium. Indiana head coach Tom Allen took to the podium Monday for his weekly media session. NOTES:. Fall Camp is Over. Injuries:. - None of Note. Rankings:. IU is ranked 17th in the...
Indiana Statethedailyhoosier.com

Indiana confirms running back Stephen Carr as its week one starter

Over the last couple weeks the writing was on the wall. Indiana is no different than any other program when it comes to not giving away their gameplan and depth chart going into week one. You can always count on a little bit of subterfuge as teams try to hide the ball from one another before any film is cut.
Iowa Statethedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen radio show — Iowa week

IU football head coach Tom Allen joined the legendary voice of Indiana Athletics Don Fischer on their Inside IU Football radio show to preview the Hoosiers’ week one battle with Iowa. Indiana and Iowa kick-off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday in Iowa City. The game will be televised by...
Iowa Statethedailyhoosier.com

Video and transcript: IU football coach Tom Allen kicks off Iowa week

Indiana football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday morning to preview this weekend’s game against Iowa. The Hoosiers and Hawkeyes kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET in Iowa City. The game will be televised by BTN. Indiana’s 2021 schedule | 2021 roster review | 2021 opponent previews.
Tampa, FLthedailyhoosier.com

From unwanted to unstoppable: Micah McFadden and Ty Fryfogle’s improbable journeys to All-American

After long days of recruiting the Tampa area, then South Florida defensive coordinator Tom Allen found comfort where a lot of football coaches do — up in the press box. Allen didn’t go to the top of the stands at Plant High School in Tampa to coach. And while recruiting was always a possibility at the talent-rich South Tampa school, that really wasn’t his primary objective either. That press box at Plant was really just a chance for Allen to be a dad, as he watched his son Thomas play linebacker for one of the top programs in the state.
College Sports247Sports

Tom Allen's weekly radio show notes

Indiana football game week is finally upon us and that means the restart of Tom Allen's weekly radio show, Inside Indiana Football, hosted by Don Fischer. In this week's show, Allen reflects on IU's historic 2020 season, a "normal" offseason in which players were able to work with strength coach Aaron Wellman, Indiana's roster heading into this fall, and how the Hoosiers are dealing with heightened expectations. Allen also talks about transfers and freshmen who have shined and what kind of impact they might have this season. Allen closes the show by previewing Saturday's much-anticipated week one matchup at Iowa, and how the Hoosiers are preparing.
