Buehler’s Offers Flexible Financial Solution
To foster the continued growth of its employees, who range in age from 16 all the way up to 76, Ohio independent grocer Buehler’s Fresh Foods realized that it needed to focus not only on attracting new talent, but also on streamlining the onboarding process so that new associates are engaged early on. To that end, in 2014, the retailer teamed with Minneapolis-based Ceridian and since then has successfully implemented the company’s Dayforce solution for payroll, HR, benefits, workforce management, recruiting, onboarding and learning.progressivegrocer.com
