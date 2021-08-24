Cancel
All parties met Monday, made progress on new Buffalo Bills Stadium, per report

By Matt Warren
Buffalo Rumblings
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills’ home in Orchard Park is nearing the end of its lifespan at 50 years of age, and with an ultra-costly renovation needed in the next five to ten years, the team has been exploring a new stadium for some time. With accusations and misinformation flying in the media recently, the mood hasn’t been great among the fanbase. On Monday, all the sides finally got together in the same room to dispense of the chest thumping and (please pardon the on-the-nose pun) sabre-rattling and actually get to work, according to Tim Graham of The Athletic.

