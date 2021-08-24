PODCAST: ECU 2021 Linebacker Position Preview
In the latest edition of the Hoist The Colours podcast, host Stephen Igoe breaks down what to expect from the East Carolina linebackers in 2021 in our latest position preview podcast. The position group is the most experienced on the defense on paper, with four upperclassmen returning in Xavier Smith, Bruce Bivens, Myles Berry and Aaron Ramseur. Igoe discusses expectations for that quartet, plus the rest of the room, and answers listener questions.247sports.com
