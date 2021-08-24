PODCAST: ECU 2021 Linebacker Position Preview

We are getting closer and closer to starting the Texas Longhorns’ football season and with just two previews left bringing us to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Head coach Neil Brown is exactly .500 in his first two seasons after capping off 2020 with a bowl win over the Army Black Knights. He’s approaching a prove-it year and has an opportunity to take the pressure off of himself with a good season with the Mountaineers. He gets back one of the top backs in the country in Leddie Brown, who finished second to the nation’s leading rusher in Breece Hall last year, as well as an experienced quarterback in Jarrett Doege - who is taking advantage of the COVID eligibility rules.