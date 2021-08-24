Cancel
Cars

The Top-10 Car Brands In Customer Satisfaction - New Study Says Subaru Is Number 2

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the new 2021 ACSI customer satisfaction study. See where 2021 Subaru Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek owners score their vehicles with the top ten automakers. How satisfied are customers with vehicles like the 2021 Subaru Forester, 2022 Outback, and 2021 Subaru Crosstrek? Where does Subaru rank with other automakers in customer satisfaction? According to a new study from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) study, Subaru ranks number two among mainstream automakers.

