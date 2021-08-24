The Top-10 Car Brands In Customer Satisfaction - New Study Says Subaru Is Number 2

With public transportation coming with all kinds of health and safety concerns in 2020—and now 2021—it's felt like Americans have been in their cars more than ever lately. Many who didn't even own vehicles before COVID struck were looking to buy one to give themselves the sense of freedom that only comes from cruising around when there's nowhere else to go. And in the last few months, car sales all over the country have continued to climb. "The first quarter of 2021 has brought strong sales results across the auto industry, with new-vehicle sales up more than 8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2020," Car and Driver reports.