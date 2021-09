Good afternoon everyone. If you live near the San Francisco Bay Area and want a discounted Alaska Airlines flight, listen up. On Saturday, September 4, the San Francisco Giants are giving out 2 for 1 flight vouchers on Alaska Airlines to the first 40,000 fans in attendance. Alaska Airlines (and previously Virgin America) are big sponsors of the San Francisco Giants and do this giveaway every year – I wrote about this promo in 2017, 2018, and 2019. If you want to get cheap tickets to the game, check out StubHub, SeatGeek, or Gametime. If you cannot attend the game, I am sure you will be able to find these vouchers on eBay shortly after the game.