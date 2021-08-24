Cade McNamara Snubbed From Major Preseason Watch List
Even though Michigan is a national brand with quite a bit of talent and some potential upside, third-year Wolverine and current starter Cade McNamara isn't getting a lot of notoriety as the season approaches. McNamara was recently left off of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.
The Golden Arm Award is given annually in the United States to the nation's top upperclassmen quarterback in college football. Candidates are judged on accomplishments on the field as well as on their character, scholastic achievement, and leadership qualities.
Obviously there's a quarterback battle going on in Ann Arbor, but multiple players and coaches have essentially revealed that McNamara is going to be the guy. Even though there are some questions about how much McNamara will play and how effective he'll be, it feels like a pretty big snub that he's not on a list of 63. That's not a typo — 63 quarterbacks are on the watch list and McNamara isn't one of them.
With a bunch of quarterbacks on the list who don't figure to be that great, and a few others who haven't even been named the starter yet, it feels borderline disrespectful that McNamara isn't being considered. I don't know how good McNamara will be in 2021, but he's got enough potential and is on a good enough team to be on this list.
Others on the Golden Arm Watch List:
- Luke Anthony, Louisiana Tech
- Brennan Armstrong, Virginia
- Hank Bachmeier, Boise State
- Connor Bazelak, Missouri
- Jake Bentley, South Alabama
- Charlie Brewer, Utah
- Chase Brice, Appalachian State
- Anthony Brown, Oregon
- Braxton Burmeister, Virginia Tech
- Sean Chambers, Wyoming
- Sean Clifford, Penn State
- Jack Coan, Notre Dame
- Matt Corral, Ole Miss
- Dustin Crum, Kent State
- Malik Cunningham, Louisville
- Jayden Daniels, Arizona State
- JT Daniels, Georgia
- Tommy DeVito, Syracuse
- Jarret Doege, West Virginia
- Max Duggan, TCU
- Dillon Gabriel, UCF
- Chase Garbers, California
- Jarrett Guarantano, Washington State
- Sam Hartman, Wake Forest
- Bailey Hockman, Middle Tennessee
- Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
- Sam Howell, North Carolina
- Tyler Johnston III, UAB
- Emory Jones, Florida
- Phil Jurkovec, Boston College
- D’Eriq King, Miami
- Devin Leary, NC State
- Levi Lewis, Louisiana
- Adrian Martinez, Nebraska
- Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
- Graham Mertz, Wisconsin
- McKenzie Milton, Florida State
- Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
- Dylan Morris, Washington
- Bo Nix, Auburn
- Michael Penix, Jr., Indiana
- Brandon Peters, Illinois
- Spencer Petras, Iowa
- Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
- Drew Plitt, Ball State
- Jack Plummer, Purdue
- Brock Purdy, Iowa State
- Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
- Chris Reynolds, Charlotte
- Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
- Anthony Russo, Michigan State
- Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
- Kedon Slovis, USC
- Nick Starkel, San Jose State
- Carson Strong, Nevada
- Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
- Casey Thompson, Texas
- Skylar Thompson, Kansas State
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
- Clayton Tune, Houston
- Kyle Vantrease, Buffalo
- Malik Willis, Liberty
- Terry Wilson, New Mexico
