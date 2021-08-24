Cancel
Politics

TODAY'S LABOR CALENDAR

dclabor.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook Live Remembrance for Nelvin Ransome: Tue, August 24, 2pm – 3pm. Remembrance Ceremony celebrating the life of Nelvin Ransome, the long-time Recorder and Field Representative for UFCW Local 1994. NoVA Labor Volunteer Phone Bank: Tue, August 24, 6pm – 8pm. We will be calling fellow union members and reminding...

Labor Issuesdclabor.org

Putting “labor” back into Labor Day On The Bimah

Since 1998, Jews United for Justice (JUFJ) has worked to put “labor” back into Labor Day “by engaging our local Jewish communities in a collective conversation about our texts, our historical experiences, and the challenges facing workers today.” Nine services are planned this year at area congregations, many virtual and some hybrid or in-person. In addition to providing resources and working with congregations to arrange speakers, JUFJ is planning follow-up events to help members of participating congregations learn more about some of the injustices facing DMV workers today.
Washington, DCdclabor.org

WaPo Guild forms Latino Caucus

Members of the Washington Post Guild have formed a Latino Caucus to promote and celebrate the Latino and Hispanic members of their newsroom. The group was created out of a desire of Latino staffers to have a space to share ideas and celebrate their “Latinidad.” They plan to push for greater inclusion, advocate for better representation of the Latino community in the Post’s coverage, and fight for improvements in workplace culture and practices. In announcing their formation, the Latino Caucus noted that while 17.1% of D.C. region’s population and 18.5% of the country’s population identify as Hispanic or Latino, only 5.8% of staffers at The Washington Post identify themselves that way. “We’re here to change that,” they said.
Labor Issuesunionspringsherald.com

Labor Day’s beginning

This year Labor Day falls on Monday, September 6, 2021. Labor Day honors and recognizes the American Labor Movement and the work and contributions of laborers to the development and achievements of the United States, according to Wikipedia. The trade unions and labor movements were growing rapidly in the late...
Richmond, VAdclabor.org

Richmond Nabisco workers join strike

Hundreds of workers at the Nabisco plant in Richmond, VA have gone on strike, joining workers in five other states. Bakery Workers union members (BCTGM Local 358) rejected the company’s demand that they work longer hours for less pay. Workers have been taking 16-hour shifts during the pandemic, and the union objects to the company's demands for concessions while their CEO is making almost $17 million a year and the Mondelez corporation, valued at $86.5 billion, reported a 12 percent revenue gain for the most recent quarter. The workers also want their pensions restored and an end to the outsourcing of their jobs.
Clinton, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Residents living in and around Clinton can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. Church of the Open Door will host this community event at 816 13th Ave. North in Clinton. Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with clients to create a package that is right for each person based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden aims to sign on to UN’s global gun registration treaty

The Biden administration this week signaled that it is eyeing a United Nations small arms treaty that critics claim will lead to an international gun registration plan — including for individual American gun owners. Two years after former President Donald Trump withdrew from it, a top arms diplomat at the...
dclabor.org

Kroger members ratify new Richmond/Tidewater contract

Following votes taken over two days at stores throughout the region, UFCW Local 400 members working at Kroger under the Richmond/Tidewater contract have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. Members voted 358-12 in favor of adopting the new contract. “The new three-year agreement preserves our voice in our health care, puts real money in our pockets, and gets us additional paid time off,” said Local 400. “Thanks to the actions of our members, we were able to prevent a company health care plan that would have eliminated our voice in health care decisions,” said UFCW Local 400 President Mark Federici. “While we did not get everything we want, this was a significant victory in protecting our hard-won benefits.”
Congress & Courtsdclabor.org

Wednesdays with Warner. Again.

“It's that time of the week again,” says the Virginia AFL-CIO. “Today is #WarnerWednesday, where we put the pressure on Virginia Senator Mark Warner to co-sponsor the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act!” Virginia union leaders and members are hosting two rallies this morning, one in Richmond and another in Tyson's Corner, Virginia (see Calendar, above). “If you can't make the rally, no worries—we need YOU to call Sen. Warner TODAY and tell him to stand with Virginia's workers and co-sponsor the PRO Act!” Click here to call Sen. Warner and let him know it's time to co-sponsor the PRO Act.
Electionsmoodyonthemarket.com

September: National Voter Registration Month

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson celebrated the start of National Voter Registration Month today, encouraging eligible Michigan citizens to register in September. “Our democracy is at its best when everyone has a seat at the table,” said Secretary Benson. “Michiganders now have more options than ever before to simply and safely register and cast their ballots. National Voter Registration Month is the perfect time to take the first step in exercising your constitutional right by registering to vote and learning more about how to participate in our elections.”
Electionswutv29.com

Top state Dems remain quiet on endorsing Buffalo mayoral candidate

As endorsements from local groups in Buffalo roll in for mayoral candidates India Walton and Byron Brown, top Democratic leaders in the state continue to remain quiet. On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul declined to endorse either candidate. “I’m not making any endorsements at this time,” she said. On Wednesday, Senator...
Presidential ElectionCreston News Advertiser

Claiming voter fraud is the real fraud

Although news coverage is focused on Covid, Afghanistan and Hurricane Ida, voting rights is still on the front burner as evidenced by the rally in D.C. Saturday. House Democrats have passed the John R. Lewis voting rights bill, but there was zero support among Republicans, and the bill won’t go anywhere in the Senate either.
Austin, TXJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Legislature sent a sweeping rewrite of the state’s election laws to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, dealing a bruising defeat for Democrats after a monthslong, bitter fight over voting rights. Abbott said he would sign the bill, which could happen in the coming...

