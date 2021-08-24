TODAY'S LABOR CALENDAR

Following votes taken over two days at stores throughout the region, UFCW Local 400 members working at Kroger under the Richmond/Tidewater contract have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement. Members voted 358-12 in favor of adopting the new contract. “The new three-year agreement preserves our voice in our health care, puts real money in our pockets, and gets us additional paid time off,” said Local 400. “Thanks to the actions of our members, we were able to prevent a company health care plan that would have eliminated our voice in health care decisions,” said UFCW Local 400 President Mark Federici. “While we did not get everything we want, this was a significant victory in protecting our hard-won benefits.”
Comments / 0