Tecsys Bolsters Its Industry Leading End-to-End Elite™ Healthcare Supply Chain Execution Platform with Consolidated Pharmacy Inventory Management

Given the enormous challenges healthcare organizations have faced in the throes of the pandemic, those that had already started on their digital transformation have some interesting stories to tell about their technology journeys. They are now carrying forward their learnings from these times into future practice. As healthcare is one of the industries Workday has been targeting for some time now, the cloud HCM and finance vendor recently had some of its customers talking about their experiences. Bon Secours Mercy Health told me about how the hospital group has sharpened its supply chain management, while ChristianaCare spoke about its use of planning to stay in control of its finances at a time of fast-moving change.