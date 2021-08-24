Cancel
Tecsys Bolsters Its Industry Leading End-to-End Elite™ Healthcare Supply Chain Execution Platform with Consolidated Pharmacy Inventory Management

By Tecsys Inc.
cheathamcountyexchange.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. health systems are leveraging Tecsys software to centralize and optimize pharmacy operations with supply chain best practices, streamlining DSCSA and 340B program compliance. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- AHRMM -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announces another significant milestone to...

