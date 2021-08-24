Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Washingtonian staff vote in union

dclabor.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe editorial staff at Washingtonian magazine voted last week to form a union with the NewsGuild. “From day one,” said the Washingtonian Guild, “we knew this would be the outcome. The votes make it clear: a union is the best way to achieve a better future for our staff, magazine, and readers.” In the coming weeks, the Guild will begin negotiating “for fairer compensation, a more diverse and inclusive newsroom, a healthier office culture, and improved transparency.”

www.dclabor.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washingtonian#Newsguild#The Washingtonian Guild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Rashida Jonesbloomberglaw.com

MSNBC Votes to Unionize in Latest Media Victory for Labor (1)

MSNBC employees, including writers, producers and fact-checkers, voted to unionize in a government-supervised election, part of a labor-organizing push sweeping the media industry. The mail-in ballot election, held by the National Labor Relations Board, covered about 300 staff, according to the Writers Guild of America, East. The vote was 141-to-58.
Labor Issuesdailycoffeenews.com

Colectivo Coffee Workers Vote to Unionize 106-99

Following a contentious election process, employees of Milwaukee-based Colectivo Coffee have voted to unionize by a count of 106-99. Should negotiated contracts be ratified, Colectivo would become the largest unionized coffee chain in the country, according to International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 494, the union facilitating the effort.
Politicsmediapost.com

3 Gannett Newspapers In New Jersey Vote To Unionize

Three Gannett newspapers in New Jersey — Asbury Park Press, Home News Tribune and Courier News — have unionized with the NewGuild of New York, the union announced last week. “Our newsrooms have served our communities for over a century, and by forming the APP-MCJ Guild, we are ensuring our...
Labor Issuesraleighnews.net

Mexico GM auto workers vote to end union affiliation

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Workers at the central Mexican General Motors plant assembling pickup trucks have voted to cancel their union membership. The election, which included U.S.-Mexico provisions for guaranteeing fairness in voting, reflected the strength of labor protections in a pact replacing the NAFTA trade pact. In rejecting continued membership...
Rashida JonesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

MSNBC Staff Votes to Unionize With Writers Guild East

It’s official: The MSNBC newsroom has voted to unionize with the Writers Guild of America, East. According to a National Labor Relations Board tally, 141 editorial staffers voted to have the union represent their unit in collective bargaining and 58 voted against it. The NLRB counted the votes on Tuesday after MSNBC chose not to voluntarily recognize the union in June. Composed of 300 members, the covered group includes writers, producers, booking producers, fact-checkers and planners on MSNBC programs and Peacock’s The Choice. When the bargaining unit announced their unionization campaign in June, they said in a statement that they wanted to...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden aims to sign on to UN’s global gun registration treaty

The Biden administration this week signaled that it is eyeing a United Nations small arms treaty that critics claim will lead to an international gun registration plan — including for individual American gun owners. Two years after former President Donald Trump withdrew from it, a top arms diplomat at the...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Over 70 State Department employees sign a letter requesting that Blinken fire a “anti-Semitic” employee.

Over 70 State Department employees sign a letter requesting that Blinken fire a “anti-Semitic” employee. According to Foreign Policy, more than 70 employees at the US Federal of State signed a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting that “an openly antisemitic department employee” who runs a website where he writes anti-Semitic statements be fired.
Presidential Electiontheedgemarkets.com

Rich Americans already have a plan to escape Biden's tax hikes

NEW YORK (Sept 2): Wealthy Americans are scrambling for places to hide from plans by Democrats to hike their taxes. Many on Wall Street think they’ve found just the thing. A niche strategy called private placement life insurance, or PPLI, was already gaining popularity among the very rich for its ability to shield fortunes from taxes. Now some advisers to the top 0.1% say it’s dominating conversations with their clients.
cbslocal.com

93% Of Philadelphia Teachers’ Union Members Vote To Approve New Tentative Contract

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, union members took an informal vote on the tentative agreement between the Philadelphia teachers’ union and the school district. Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan announced Wednesday that 93% of union members voted to approve a new tentative contract. Some of the highlights of...
EnvironmentPosted by
MercuryNews

Letters: Climate candidates | Zoning war | People’s voice | Complete ballot | COVID enemy | Chaos inevitable

Dave Eshleman’s letter printed in the Aug. 19 edition (“Plenty one can do now to fight climate change,” Page A6) is the right message for all of us. Many of us can do and need to do all four of what he offers to limit climate change. Admittedly, buying an electric auto and installing solar panels are large upfront expenses, but both pay back in a reasonable time frame. Some of us, like me, have a trade-off because the large trees in my backyard, which sequester carbon, also block the sun from providing electricity for my house.
Washington, DCdclabor.org

WaPo Guild forms Latino Caucus

Members of the Washington Post Guild have formed a Latino Caucus to promote and celebrate the Latino and Hispanic members of their newsroom. The group was created out of a desire of Latino staffers to have a space to share ideas and celebrate their “Latinidad.” They plan to push for greater inclusion, advocate for better representation of the Latino community in the Post’s coverage, and fight for improvements in workplace culture and practices. In announcing their formation, the Latino Caucus noted that while 17.1% of D.C. region’s population and 18.5% of the country’s population identify as Hispanic or Latino, only 5.8% of staffers at The Washington Post identify themselves that way. “We’re here to change that,” they said.
Politicsdclabor.org

Today's Labor Calendar

Union City Radio: Your Rights at Work: Thu, September 2, 1pm – 2pm. WPFW 89.3 FM or listen online. "Working in DC" artistic director Shanara Gabrielle & Episode 8 of the San Francisco Mime Troupe's "Tales of the Resistance" radio drama. Arlington Dems Labor Caucus: Thu, September 2, 6pm –...
Washington, MOWashington Missourian

Union park board votes to lower food truck fees

Food trucks and other vendors could soon get a break of 50 percent or more on the price to set up at events in Union parks. Union’s park advisory board voted 9-0 Thursday to recommend lowering the parks department vendor fees for events like Founders Day and the Fourth of July fireworks show. The change would lower the fee for for-profit vendors, like food trucks, to $50 from the current $175. The fee for nonprofit food vendors, like the Lions or Rotary clubs, would drop to $25 from the current $100.
Educationhealthing.ca

Ottawa school board trustees vote for mandatory staff vaccinations

Pending formal approval, Ottawa’s largest school board will require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff for the upcoming school year. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees voted Tuesday evening in favour of a motion that would have the board develop a “strategy and protocol” for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff. The policy would come into effect on Sept. 30. Should they remain unvaccinated, they could be removed from the classrooms.
BusinessThe Oakland Post

OUSC launches Raise The Wage Campaign, advocates for $15 minimum wage

Oakland University Student Congress (OUSC) is calling on OU administration to raise the minimum wage for campus employees — and they’re asking students to help convince the university of the necessity for this change. On August 9, OUSC’s official Instagram account announced the launch of their Raise The Wage campaign,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy