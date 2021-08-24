Washingtonian staff vote in union
The editorial staff at Washingtonian magazine voted last week to form a union with the NewsGuild. “From day one,” said the Washingtonian Guild, “we knew this would be the outcome. The votes make it clear: a union is the best way to achieve a better future for our staff, magazine, and readers.” In the coming weeks, the Guild will begin negotiating “for fairer compensation, a more diverse and inclusive newsroom, a healthier office culture, and improved transparency.”www.dclabor.org
