Coronavirus

Nelvin Ransome remembrance today

dclabor.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLog in at 2 pm today for a Facebook Live Remembrance Ceremony celebrating the life of Nelvin Ransome. “Nelvin was the long-time Recorder and Field Representative for UFCW Local 1994 who left us in December 2020 after battling COVID,” says UFCW 1994/MCGEO. “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing health concerns in our area, we had to limit in-person attendance at our event. We regret that we could not all get together to remember our great friend, brother and leader, but we must mitigate risks. You can watch the event's live stream here.”

www.dclabor.org

