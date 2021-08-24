American Exodus by Jamie Kirkpatrick

Sometimes, there is no graceful way to make an exit. No goodbyes, no tears, no long, last, lingering looks. You just pack up, close the door, and leave. These past few days, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about America’s tragic departure from Afghanistan. Many years ago, I spent a few weeks in that country and quickly came to the conclusion that Afghan culture and politics were way above my pay grade. I admired the harsh beauty of the Hindu Kush in winter and marveled at the proud independence of the Afghan people. I laughed at the baker who baked pebbles into his bread so it weighed more on his scales. I tried to learn bargaining skills but it was readily apparent to everyone that I was novice and fair game for more skilled practitioners of that ancient Afghan art. But one day, there came a moment when I felt so far away from everything familiar that I knew I had reached the known limits of my own universe and that any step in any direction might well take me over the edge. It was time to come home.