How to Hold Office Hours on Zoom
Join this session to learn the settings that make for successful online office hours in Zoom. The Office of Teaching, Learning & Technology offers individual, small group, or departmental training. We also offer training on a variety of instructional technology needs such as ICON, digital media solutions, lecture capture, technology consulting, instructional assessment, TILE, general assignment classrooms, and more. To learn more about the services we offer, please visit our website at teach.its.uiowa.edu. Please contact the ITS Help Desk for more information. Call 319-384-HELP (4-4357 on campus) or email its-helpdesk@uiowa.edu.events.uiowa.edu
