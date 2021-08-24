Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How to Hold Office Hours on Zoom

uiowa.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin this session to learn the settings that make for successful online office hours in Zoom. The Office of Teaching, Learning & Technology offers individual, small group, or departmental training. We also offer training on a variety of instructional technology needs such as ICON, digital media solutions, lecture capture, technology consulting, instructional assessment, TILE, general assignment classrooms, and more. To learn more about the services we offer, please visit our website at teach.its.uiowa.edu. Please contact the ITS Help Desk for more information. Call 319-384-HELP (4-4357 on campus) or email its-helpdesk@uiowa.edu.

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
Technologymakeuseof.com

How to Use the 7 Best Features in Zoom

The popularity of video conferencing apps has skyrocketed recently. Among all available video conferencing apps, Zoom was the most popular. Zoom became an instant hit in businesses and educational institutions. Zoom has a wide range of features that you can access directly. However, most of the features remain hidden in...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Make Zoom Meetings More Productive Using Miro

Miro is an online collaboration tool that provides a canvas for project management and whiteboarding sessions. Miro's integration with Zoom is a great way to create a virtual meeting experience in one place. There are free versions of Zoom and Miro. You can participate for 40 minutes in the free...
Collegesuiowa.edu

International Student Engagement Panel

Join us in this engagement panel to hear from current and former leadership team members of the International Student Advisory Board (ISAB) and learn about their stories of getting involved and connected on campus! Whether you are an undergraduate student or a graduate student, you are welcome to join and ask questions! We will do a drawing at the end for those who attended the program!
Stocksindustryglobalnews24.com

Shares of Zoom plunge as people return to office

As people return to office the company faces a drop down in shares. On Tuesday, Zoom Video Communications Inc shares tumbled nearly 17%, after the video conferencing company signaled a faster-than-expected drop in demand. Microsoft's Teams, Cisco, Zoom and Salesforce's Slack have millions of new users, because of ....
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

Video Conference Service Zoom Expects Slowdown as Companies Return to Offices

Zoom has posted its first billion-dollar quarter, but forecasts have usage of the video communication platform decreasing in the coming months, Reuters reported. Analysts have said that the estimate for the company’s third quarter revenue is likely to be around $1.013 billion, below Zoom’s own forecast of between $1.015 billion and $1.02 billion, according to the report.
Collegesuiowa.edu

Instagram Takeover: ICRU Talks Student Funding

Check out our Instagram for information from the Iowa Center for Research by Undergraduates (ICRU) staff on funding your experiential learning, specifically for students in research!. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

13 Benefits of Getting Your MBA Degree

If you have completed your undergraduate degree and are interested in the world of business, an MBA can give you an edge that will enhance your success in your career and beyond. What Is an MBA Degree?. MBA stands for Master of Business Administration. An MBA is a master’s degree...
Collegesuiowa.edu

Quad Cities MSW Information Session

Please join us via Zoom for an info session to learn more about earning your MSW degree from the University of Iowa at our learning center in the Quad Cities. Contact our Admissions Office directly with any questions or requests:. (319) 335-1250.
Jobsuiowa.edu

Virtual Information Session about the Clerk position IRS

We are hosting a virtual information session on our Clerk positions with the IRS' Wage and Investment Division. During this virtual information session, you will hear from Clerks who will give you a better understanding of the work they do day-to-day. We will also have HR Representatives attending the session to discuss the application process and some of the requirements for the positions.
Jobsuiowa.edu

HSO Office Hours

IRB Office Hours are for all UI faculty, staff, and Investigators, HawkIRB delegates, and research team members involved with Human Subjects research. No appointment necessary. First come, first served. HSO Staff will be available to:. Answer questions about conducting human subjects research. Provide guidance and answer questions about the electronic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy