We started off our first weekend of volleyball participating in the Culbertson Tournament on August 28th. There were eight teams invited and Nashua ended up playing pool play on the east court against Scobey JV, Froid/Lake, and Bainville. All of the pool play sets were played to 15. Our first match in pool play was against Scobey JV. We ended up losing to Scobey in two with scores of 15-5 and 15-14. Our second game we played Froid/Lake and lost in two with scores of 15-14 and 15-10. The third match we played was against Bainville which we ended up winning in two with scores of 15-10 and 15-10. The single elimination tournament then started. The games were best two of three with the first two played to 25. We were seeded to play Savage and ended up losing two sets to them (scores were not available at press time).