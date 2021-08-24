Cancel
Intramural Slow-Pitch Softball Registration Open

Cover picture for the articleThis is a multi-week league where teams will be scheduled for three pool play matches all within their selected timeframes. Following pool play, all teams will be placed in a single elimination tournament. All sport registrations take place on IMLeagues. All students, faculty, staff, and affiliates can access IMLeagues by...

Sportsuiowa.edu

Sand Volleyball- Intramural Friday Night Series Registration Open

Teams will play a single elimination tournament to determine the first Friday Night Series champion of the 2021-2022 school year! In between matches, or while waiting for your next match, we will have other games (Spikeball, Bags, KanJam) available for you play, plus pizza for you to eat! All Friday Night Series events are free!
