Intramural Slow-Pitch Softball Registration Open

Units made their way to the Rodney J. Evans Softball Complex to kick off the intramural kickball season Monday. “I think the most appealing thing about kickball to these Soldiers is that it takes them back to the days that they were in elementary school, just learning to play team sports, in PE or outside during recess,” Monty Campbell, intramural/varsity sports coordinator for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation, said. “Who didn’t grow up playing kickball as a young child? Everyone looked forward to either going to PE or when that bell would ring for recess so they could jump outside and kick a ball as hard as they could.”