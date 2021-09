Introducing the best movie snuggle buddies – the binturong twins!. These adorable babies were born just last month at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence and are already making quite the impression on the zoo's online community. The kids, who have yet to be named, were born to mom Poppy on July 6 and have been thriving in the care of their mom and the zoo's animal care team, who will continue to perform daily health checks on the babies until they are big enough to venture out on exhibit.