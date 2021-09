NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F Austin University plans to continue its Fall 2021 study abroad programs. However, the Office of International Affairs at SFA said the decision could be changed at any moment due to ever changing regulations for traveling throughout the world. The SFA study abroad coordinator Ines Maxit said that opposed to previous years, students planning to study abroad have decreased significantly. Maxit said that a typical year would have an average of 150 students studying abroad annually and about 10 students participating each semester. For Fall 2021, the university has one student who plans to depart for a program this September.