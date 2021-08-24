Cancel
Golf

‘Captain America’ Patrick Reed a Ryder Cup doubt after contracting double pneumonia

By James Corrigan,
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the US Ryder Cup team be forced to take to the fairways in next month’s match without the character they call Captain America? That is the fear for many of the home side’s fans after it has been revealed that Patrick Reed is suffering from double pneumonia. Reed, 31,...

Wisconsin State
Jordan Spieth
#Ryder Cup#Tour Championship#American#Australian
GolfGolf Digest

Here are the 30 players who qualified for the 2021 Tour Championship

Patrick Reed reached the PGA Tour’s season-finale despite not hitting a shot this postseason. Reed, who missed the first two weeks of the FedEx Cup Playoffs battling bilateral pneumonia, is the 30th and final man into the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta. The former Masters champ has been released from a hospital in Houston, but it is not known if Reed is well enough to compete in the season finale next week.
GolfGolf Digest

Ryder Cup watch: What does the Patrick Reed news mean for Team USA?

USA Rankings - Top 6 automatically qualify. European Rankings - Top 4 in Team Points, Top 5 World Points. DR: Northern Trust champ Tony Finau’s electric back-nine 30 on Monday at Liberty National, which saw him chase down the World No. 1 and put to rest the when-will-he-win-again discussion, all but locked up his place on Steve Stricker’s team. With his big game, easy-going personality and strong performance in France, he was likely going to make it anyway, but the victory saw him jump all the way to No. 6 in the points race with just one week of qualifying remaining. It’s rather tight between him, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth for that last auto-qualifying position, but you’d think all three of those guys are locks to make the team at this point.
GolfPopculture

PGA Star Patrick Reed Hospitalized With Serious Illness

Patrick Reed announced on Monday that he has been in a Houston-area hospital recovering from bilateral pneumonia for the last few days. The golf pro has been out of action since WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind, which was right after taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Reed also withdrew from The Northern Trust due to an ankle injury. He will not play in the BMW Championship, which is scheduled to start on Thursday.
NFLGolf Digest

Jon Rahm confirms exactly what we all already knew about Tony Finau

In today's sports environment, many fans lament the fact that there isn't enough hate between opponents. Flip on the end of an NBA or NFL game and you'll often see opposing players embracing one another, and even swapping and signing jerseys. In golf, a lone-wolf sport, everyone is your opponent....
GolfGolf Digest

Patrick Cantlay secures sixth and final automatic Ryder Cup bid for Team USA

Patrick Cantlay outlasted Bryson DeChambeau in a duel at the BMW Championship. And by beating DeChambeau, Cantlay beat Tony Finau, too. With an instant-classic win at Caves Valley on Sunday, Cantlay secured the sixth and final automatic qualifying spot for the United States Ryder Cup team. Had Cantlay finished in second, the bid would have gone to Finau.
Houston, TXGolf Digest

Report: Patrick Reed in hospital battling bilateral pneumonia

Patrick Reed has been in a Houston hospital since Friday battling bilateral pneumonia, according to a report from Golf Channel. Reed, who withdrew from the last two PGA Tour events, released a statement to the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis on his condition. “I just want to update everyone…First and foremost-thank...
GolfPosted by
Field Level Media

Tour Championship also stage for Ryder Cup bubble players

East Lake in Atlanta will serve as a two-pronged dramatic arena over Labor Day weekend. Not only will the FedEx Cup champion will take home the title and a $15 million prize, but United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker will be scrutinizing the form of the players he’s considering for his captain’s picks.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Patrick Reed out of hospital after ‘very scary’ illness

Patrick Reed is doing better. The golf star is at home recovering after being hospitalized for a few days with bilateral interstitial pneumonia. “Taking it day by day with the family, kiddos and [wife] Justine!” Reed told the Golf Channel on Thursday. “Right now it’s all about my health and their health, but we are recovering and can’t wait to get back at it!”
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

Patrick Reed to return for Tour Championship

After missing the first two playoff events due to double pneumonia, Patrick Reed will return at this week's Tour Championship. The 2018 Masters champion snuck into the Tour Championship on the number, grabbing the 30th and final spot despite not playing at Liberty National or Caves Valley. Reed will begin...
GolfGolf.com

Monday Finish: Cantlay vs. Bryson and one big Ryder Cup mystery

Welcome to the Monday Finish, where we don’t putt like Patrick Cantlay…yet. Let’s get to it. I watched Sunday’s epic playoff across a medley of media, as I was returning from a wedding in Chicago to home in Seattle. So I did some streaming (shoutout YouTube TV) some ShotLink (when the stream went down) and some refreshing of Twitter (for snarky analysis of the ShotLink data). It was enthralling, and not just because streaming live television on a plane still feels like literal magic. But two things stuck with me from the BMW’s incredible finish.
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Golf-Reed withdraws from playoffs opener, Ryder Cup hopes take hit

(Reuters) - Patrick Reed’s hopes of qualifying for this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team took a hit as the former Masters champion withdrew from the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs in New Jersey before his early-morning tee time on Thursday. The decision marked the second consecutive week Reed has...
Golfchatsports.com

Patrick Reed at home and recovering following bout with pneumonia

Patrick Reed is back home recovering after being released from a Houston-area hospital following a battle with double pneumonia. In a text message to Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, Reed said he is happy to be home with his family and on the road to recovery. Last week, his wife, Justine, told Lewis that Reed was admitted to the hospital when his condition became “really bad.” It was not immediately clear what caused Reed’s pneumonia diagnosis, or if it was related to COVID-19.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...

