Des Moines, IA

Welcome to the City: Des Moines

 9 days ago

We’re partnering with Iowa Clubs and Hawkeye supporters in the most popular cities where recent graduates are moving to welcome you to your new home. Hear from the club and fellow recent graduates as they share helpful tips and tricks for navigating life in these areas. Whether you are new to one of these areas or thinking about moving to one, join us virtually for fun conversation to learn the ins and outs—and connect with Hawkeyes in your new community.

