What needs to happen for self-measured blood pressure to take root
Strong evidence indicates that self-measured blood pressure (SMBP) monitoring can—with clinical support—help lower blood pressure, help control BP, confirm hypertension diagnoses and rule out false positives. But little information has been available on the frequency in which health care professionals recommend patients use SMBP, the uptake of SMBP among people with hypertension, including where they do it and how they share their results with their care teams.www.ama-assn.org
Comments / 0