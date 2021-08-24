Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What needs to happen for self-measured blood pressure to take root

By Timothy M. Smith
AMA
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong evidence indicates that self-measured blood pressure (SMBP) monitoring can—with clinical support—help lower blood pressure, help control BP, confirm hypertension diagnoses and rule out false positives. But little information has been available on the frequency in which health care professionals recommend patients use SMBP, the uptake of SMBP among people with hypertension, including where they do it and how they share their results with their care teams.

www.ama-assn.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Blood Pressure#Health Data#Smbp#Ama#Plos One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
HealthPosted by
AHA News

How a doctor's presence may alter blood pressure readings

A doctor's presence during a blood pressure reading triggers a "fight or flight" response that can affect the results, say researchers who studied the effect by measuring nerve activity. "White coat hypertension" – the phenomenon when blood pressure rises in some people who are measured by a medical professional –...
HealthJuneau Empire

Best Blood Pressure Pills (Blood Pressure Support Products)

The number one cause of death worldwide is heart disease. And the number one cause of heart disease is hypertension or high blood pressure. Hypertension is characterized by persistently elevated blood pressure in the arteries. Though it typically does not cause any symptoms, it can lead to coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation, stroke, heart failure, peripheral arterial disease, chronic kidney disease, dementia, and even vision loss.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure just three hours after consuming it. Montmorency cherry juice can lower blood pressure by a similar amount to medication, research finds. The study examined the effects of Montmorency tart cherry juice on vascular function in hypertensive men. These participants consumed 60 ml of Montmorency tart...
Healthspring.org.uk

The Juice That Improves Brain Health And Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure by an average of five points. Drinking beetroot juice can help improve brain health and reduce blood pressure, new research finds. Beetroot juice is rich in inorganic nitrate, like other foods including celery, spinach and lettuce. Nitrate is turned into nitric oxide in the mouth,...
Healthgentside.co.uk

Drug recall: This blood pressure medicine could have carcinogenic chemicals

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued a precautionary warning on 25 batches of medicinal productsthat contain Irbersartan. Irbesartan is a drug that is commonly used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and kidney disease. Precautionary measure. They’ve recalled the medicines because it has been contaminated...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This type of food may help control blood pressure

In a new study from Queen’s University, researchers found flavonoid-rich foods, including berries, apples, pears and wine, appear to have a positive effect on blood pressure levels. This is partially explained by the characteristics of the gut microbiome. The researchers found gut microbiome plays a key role in metabolizing flavonoids...
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure puts extra pressure on internal organs like the heart, brain and kidneys. Poor sleep can be a sign of high blood pressure, research reveals. A lack of deep sleep is a particularly strong sign of the condition. Without deep sleep during the night, people often do not...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of High Blood Pressure, According to Science

Nearly every time you walk into a doctor's office or hospital, one of the first things they do is check your blood pressure. High blood pressure (aka hypertension) is when the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels is consistently too high, per the CDC—and, there's a good chance yours is. Approximately half of Americans suffer from hypertension, which is the primary or contributing cause of around 500,000 deaths per year. What exactly is it and what is the number one cause? Here is everything you need to know about high blood pressure. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsfox8live.com

The number of people with high blood pressure doubles

(CNN) – Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A new study shows the United States is part of a disturbing, larger global trend. High blood pressure is known as the silent killer. People with it often have no...
Fitnessscitechdaily.com

Research Shows Regular Exercise, Even in Polluted Areas, Can Lower Risk of Death

Regular exercise, even performed in areas with air pollution, can reduce the risk of death from natural causes, according to new research in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). “Habitual exercise reduces the risk of death regardless of exposure to air pollution, and air pollution generally increases the risk of death...
NutritionMedical News Today

Vitamin C: Revisiting controversial study may change recommendations

Recommendations for the daily minimum requirements of vitamin C are based on a landmark, if unsettling, study from the 1940s. Now, researchers have reanalyzed that study’s data using modern statistical tools. The new analysis suggests a much higher recommendation for the minimum amount of vitamin C required daily for good...
Diseases & TreatmentsTelegraph

Should all over-50s be taking blood pressure drugs?

When I was young, carefree and skinny, I was proud that my blood pressure was at the lower end of the healthy range, no matter how much salt I poured onto my chips. Now I’m 58, a bit fatter and a lot more stressed, it’s crept up a bit. But, at around 122/85, my blood pressure is still regarded as normal. In fact, the average adult in the UK has blood pressure similar to mine and I’ve certainly never considered taking medication for it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy