Xinhua world economic news summary at 0900 GMT, Aug. 24

While much of the global economy is bouncing back strongly from the pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns, Australia is a worrying exception. Covid-19 cases are rising sharply, its most populous states (accounting for over half of GDP) are back under lockdowns, and fears are growing of a double-dip recession. In recent years, Australia has been one of the world’s economic success stories. Two years ago, it marked three decades without a recession, the longest run of growth since at least the 1930s (when accurate records began). And though Australia’s economy bounced back relatively strongly from last year’s downturn, it is contracting again in the current (third) quarter, and a (two-quarter) recession could now be on the cards. Australia is “slumping just as the rest of the world is recovering”, says Matthew Lynn in The Spectator. “In fact, it is about to show the economic cost of a zero Covid strategy.”