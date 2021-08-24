Cancel
Xinhua world economic news summary at 0900 GMT, Aug. 24

 9 days ago

GENEVA -- "Climate change is here, we need to act now," said the chief economist of Swiss Reinsurance Company, warning of a sharp global economic loss. The world's economy, especially poorer countries, will pay the "highest price" if no action is taken on a global level, said Jerome Haegeli, also managing editor of a report published recently, during an interview with Xinhua on Monday. (Climate Change-Economy)

Markets

Market exchange rates in China -- Sept. 2

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Thursday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 645.94. Euro 100 764.71. Japanese yen...
Economy

European Central Bank to Announce Tapering in December, Analysts Say

The ECB is meeting on Sept. 9, but analysts think the central bank will wait a few more months before announcing what it will do about its Covid-related measures. In addition to having new forecasts on the table, Chiara Zangarelli, European economist at Nomura, said the ECB will also want to see what happens with the pandemic in the coming months.
Economy

Chinese container manufacturer CIMC posts record H1 performance

SHENZHEN, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. (CIMC), a leading container manufacturer, registered a record H1 performance this year amid surging global demand for shipping containers. The company's revenue reached 73.2 billion yuan (about 11.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of this year, up...
Stocks

Roundup: Tokyo stocks finish lower on concerns over U.S. early tapering

TOKYO, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed lower on Friday as comments from some U.S. Federal Reserve members fueled concerns that the United States may taper the stimulus earlier than expected. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average finished 101.15 points, or 0.36 percent lower from Thursday at 27,641.14. The broader...
Economy

China’s digital yuan is a warning to the world

In April 2020 a grainy screenshot of China’s sovereign digital currency, DCEP (short for Digital Currency/Electronic Payments) or the Digital Chinese Yuan (DCNY), was leaked online. The image showed a wallet for the DCNY provided by the Agricultural Bank of China, with payment functions, QR codes, and the ability to tap phones together to pay offline. While the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had started researching digital currencies as early as 2014, the screenshot was the clearest indication of how far along in the process they were.
Economy

South Africa suffers world’s highest unemployment rate at 34.4pc

South Africa’s unemployment rate surged to a record high of 34.4pc in the second quarter as Covid continued to devastate the economy. The jobless rate was the highest since records began in 2008 and the worst out of 82 countries monitored by Bloomberg. The figure is even higher – at...
Economy
Reuters

China says foreign trade may face more complicated situation next year

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's foreign trade may face a more complicated situation next year given base effects and receding positive factors associated with the global COVID-19 pandemic, Wang Wentao, the country's Commerce Minister said on Monday. Foreign trade already faces a complex situation in the second half this...
World

Israel’s economy jumps 15.4 percent, in part boosted by car imports

Israel’s economy grew by 15.4 percent in the second quarter of this year compared with the previous quarter, according to an estimate by the Central Bureau of Statistics. Most of the growth was due to car imports. The jump came as a result of the removal of coronavirus restrictions that...
Economy

China's Anti-sanctions Law A New Headache For Banks In Hong Kong

China's plan to expand its anti-sanctions law into Hong Kong is a fresh compliance headache for international banks already caught up in deteriorating relations between Beijing and major western powers, analysts and insiders say. As a finance hub with an internationally respected legal system, Hong Kong has long marketed itself...
Politics

Possible Japan PM says huge stimulus needed nationwide

TOKYO, Japan: Fumio Kishida, a potential candidate for prime minister in Japan's forthcoming election, said the country must launch a new economic stimulus package worth "several tens of trillion yen" as soon as possible, as reported by the Nikkei newspaper on Sunday. Last week, former foreign minister Kishida confirmed he...
Retail

GBP EUR Drops with Lower German Unemployment

The GBP EUR exchange rate was flat on Wednesday after some mid-level data for the British and European economies. Manufacturing PMI figures were lower in the UK for August but ahead of analysts’ expectations. German manufacturing showed a larger drop, while retail sales were also poor in the country with a -0.3% reading despite hopes of a positive 3.7%.
Economy

Japan PMI manufacturing finalized at 52.7 in Aug, sustained expansion

Japan PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 52.7 in August, just slightly down from July’s 53.0. Markit said output and new orders increased and slower rates. Export orders declined for the first time in seven months. Lead times lengthened to greatest extent in a decade amid ongoing disruption. Usamah Bhatti, Economist...
Currencies

Official foreign exchange rates in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The following are official foreign exchange rates against Uzbek soums released by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan on Monday, which will take effect on Tuesday. Currency Unit Averaged. U.S. Dollar 1 10,653.18. Euro 1 12,570.75. Russian Ruble 1 144.71. Chinese Yuan 1 1,646.96. Japanese Yen...
Business

Didi: China ride-hailing giant halts plan to launch in UK

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi has halted plans to launch in the UK and continental Europe, a source close to the company has told the BBC. The Uber rival had been planning to roll out services in Western Europe, including major British cities. Didi is in consultation with the team working...
World

Philippine peso, Thai baht fall among mixed Asian currencies

BENGALURU (Sept 1): The Philippine peso and the Thai baht weakened over half a percent each on Wednesday, leading declines among largely mixed Asian currencies as a slew of soft regional economic data as well as from the United States and China weighed on the sentiment. The Philippine peso slipped...
Public Health

Australia and the economic costs of a “zero Covid-19” strategy

While much of the global economy is bouncing back strongly from the pandemic and government-mandated shutdowns, Australia is a worrying exception. Covid-19 cases are rising sharply, its most populous states (accounting for over half of GDP) are back under lockdowns, and fears are growing of a double-dip recession. In recent years, Australia has been one of the world’s economic success stories. Two years ago, it marked three decades without a recession, the longest run of growth since at least the 1930s (when accurate records began). And though Australia’s economy bounced back relatively strongly from last year’s downturn, it is contracting again in the current (third) quarter, and a (two-quarter) recession could now be on the cards. Australia is “slumping just as the rest of the world is recovering”, says Matthew Lynn in The Spectator. “In fact, it is about to show the economic cost of a zero Covid strategy.”

