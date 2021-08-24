Outdoor engagement session in Atlanta after double proposal

Kelsey and Brittany met in Scottsdale, Arizona through an app called HER. They knew they were right for each other from the very first date. “I thought Brittany was gorgeous and loved her style,” says Kelsey. “I felt that Brittany was reserved and I couldn’t get a full gage of what she was looking for. However, I loved the chase and was intrigued as she was the perfect type of girl for me.”