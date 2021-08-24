Outdoor engagement session in Atlanta after double proposal
Rachyl and Ella met in the fall of 2016 when they enrolled in the same museum studies Masters program in Florence, Italy. By the following year, they had moved in together in Georgia. A few years later, both Rachyl and Ella proposed to one another. They celebrated their engagement with this sweet outdoor photo session at Atlanta’s Historic Oakland Cemetery, the city’s oldest public park. Surrounded by the park’s lush greenery, the couple began the rest of their lives together.equallywed.com
Comments / 0