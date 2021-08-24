1 person injured after an accident involving a semi-truck on Spaghetti Bowl (Reno, NV)

On Monday, one person was injured after a crash involving a semi-truck on I-580 North at the eastbound ramp to I-80.

As per the initial information, the incident took place just after 10 a.m. A Granite Semi-truck and a Subaru were involved in the accident. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of the Subaru was going eastbound on I-80 when they lost control and slammed into the Granite Semi-truck that was parked in the shoulder.

The semi reportedly was occupied by no one at the time of the collision. On arrival, emergency responders took out the driver of the Subaru and transported them to the hospital with unknown injuries. The eastbound offramp to I-80 is shut down, but the Nevada Highway Patrol will be guiding drivers through as crews work to clear the crash scene. Officials although have urged the drivers to avoid the area if possible.

An investigation is underway.

