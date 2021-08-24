Cancel
Reno, NV

1 person injured after an accident involving a semi-truck on Spaghetti Bowl (Reno, NV)

By Alex Arman
Nationwide Report
On Monday, one person was injured after a crash involving a semi-truck on I-580 North at the eastbound ramp to I-80.

As per the initial information, the incident took place just after 10 a.m. A Granite Semi-truck and a Subaru were involved in the accident. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of the Subaru was going eastbound on I-80 when they lost control and slammed into the Granite Semi-truck that was parked in the shoulder.

The semi reportedly was occupied by no one at the time of the collision. On arrival, emergency responders took out the driver of the Subaru and transported them to the hospital with unknown injuries. The eastbound offramp to I-80 is shut down, but the Nevada Highway Patrol will be guiding drivers through as crews work to clear the crash scene. Officials although have urged the drivers to avoid the area if possible.

An investigation is underway.

August 24, 2021

Source: ktvn.com

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

Merced, CA
Nationwide Report

An auto-pedestrian accident injured 1 person on 11th and S Street (Merced, CA)

An auto-pedestrian accident injured 1 person on 11th and S Street (Merced, CA) On Sunday, a pedestrian suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle on 11th and S Street. The auto-pedestrian crash took place on West 11th and S Street. As per the initial information, a vehicle hit a pedestrian for reasons that are still under investigation. On arrival, emergency crews took the victim to a Modesto hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.
Loudon County, TN
Nationwide Report

A semi-truck crash on I-75 in Loudon County led to injuries (Knoxville, TN)

A semi-truck crash on I-75 in Loudon County led to injuries (Knoxville, TN) Injuries were reported after a semi-truck overturned on I-75 southbound near mile marker 71.4. LCSO, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Loudon County Fire and rescue crews all responded to the crash scene. On arrival, emergency responders reported that the occupants of the semi-truck were pinned inside and they were injured.
Winona, TX
Nationwide Report

A vehicle vs. motorcycle crash results in a fatality on Hwy 155 N (Winona, TX)

A vehicle vs. motorcycle crash results in a fatality on Hwy 155 N (Winona, TX) On Wednesday night, a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 155 N near Winona leads to a fatality. Texas DPS and Winona Fire Department are at the crash site on Hwy 155 North, just south of CR 313. As per the initial information, the accident involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. Traffic is being redirected off 155 onto Kings Lane.
Maple Falls, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person hospitalized after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kendall Road (Maple Falls, WA)

One person was sent to the hospital is critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Kendall Road. As per the initial information, first responders were sent to the area of Kendall Road (SR547) after getting information of an accident that happened at around 7am. The preliminary investigation showed that the crash took place between Limestone Road and S Pass Road. One victim was rushed to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center in critical condition via an ambulance.
Altadena, CA
Nationwide Report

A rollover crash claimed the life of a man on Big Tujunga Canyon Road (Altadena, CA)

A rollover crash claimed the life of a man on Big Tujunga Canyon Road (Altadena, CA) On late Tuesday, one man lost his life after a rollover crash on Big Tujunga Canyon Road. The fatal single-vehicle accident took place on the side of Big Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest, north of Altadena at around 10 p.m. CHP reported that the victim’s vehicle drifted off.
Lynden, WA
Nationwide Report

2 people injured after a rollover accident in Lynden (Lynden, WA)

On Tuesday, a rollover crash hospitalized two people in Lynden. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Front Street and 19th Street at around 5:15pm after a T-bone crash. On arrival, emergency responders found a mid-sized SUV upside down in the middle of the intersection. The 2 occupants of the vehicle required help to be freed from their seatbelts.

