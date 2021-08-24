For Your Viewing Pleasure: Ocean Blues
Welcome back to another instalment of For Your Viewing Pleasure, where we take time out of the week to curate a set of photos from the K-pop landscape. The beauty of the ocean comes in its myriad of blues. Tiger JK and Tang Joon-sang are enshrouded in enigma with their deep sea blue backdrops, whereas Victon‘s Han Seung-woo and Yoo Yeon-seok are physically immersed in water for their shoots. On the other hand, Lee Young-ji and Minzy show us how soothing baby blues can be.seoulbeats.com
