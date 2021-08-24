Preventive Medicine: Overcoming collective myopia to help our future
Wherever I look these days, across a wide expanse of trials and tribulations, I see one common malady: myopia. Myopia, or nearsightedness, is pandemic, and it is a grave threat to nearly everything that matters. Among what matters, of course, is the other pandemic, COVID-19. Myopia is much of the explanation for our current misfortunes there. Experts had long warned of the potential for new strains and recurring waves, for the pandemic to re-surge in areas not achieving herd immunity. There is a great uptick in vaccination rates again, but only now, after what was reliably foretold is a fait accompli.www.nhregister.com
