7 players mentioned by Mike Tomlin after Monday’s practice

Turns out there was no backup quarterback competition. There was no Battle Behind Ben. Mason Rudolph was ticketed for that spot all along, unless he imploded. Dwayne Haskins could have completed every pass he threw this summer, and he’d still be No. 3. He could throw for eight touchdowns Friday against the Carolina Panthers, and it would not impact the depth chart. The Steelers clearly view Haskins as a long-term project, to be treated with extreme care and caution.