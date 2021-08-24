Recruit Of The Week: August 24

The 2021 high school volleyball season brings the return of fall competition to the state of Illinois, which moved, and significantly limited its high school competition, to the spring season in 2020; limited schedules, and no state championships awarded, with many programs unable to field more than a handful of matches in the pandemic-induced truncated season. 32 teams, most of who will be participating in their first competitions of the season, will take part in the IllPrepVB.com Crimson Classic which is being co-hosted by Plainfield North and Plainfield Central High Schools this weekend. The field of teams was expanded to 32 beginning in 2018, and features some perennial powerhouses from across the state, all of whom are looking to return to form, and the chance to begin their seasons with a hot start. Co-host Plainfield North Head Coach Matt Slechta feels that the slate of teams competing this weekend is strong top-to-bottom, but notes that parody may be the theme of the weekend: “Being many team's first matches of the season, and with the break of the spring covid season, there will be a lot of teams still identifying their lineups and assessing their strengths and weaknesses.”