Express Employment Professionals is hosting an employee appreciation event and job fair to help support the Central Oregon community and to show our great, current employees working all over Central Oregon how much we appreciate them. This will be an in-person job fair with one of Central Oregon’s largest employers. There will be immediate, in-person interviews, with as soon as next day placements. Get connected with some of the hottest jobs in all of Central Oregon with just one application or interview! Both current employees and new applicants can take part in all of the Employee Appreciation activities. There will be free hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks, a prize wheel for some free Express swag and a raffle for two $100 Visa bucks gift cards. Families of employees and applicants are all welcome to join. Don’t want to wait to get to work? Call us today and then attend the event as a current applicant!