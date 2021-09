Over the last decade, the Boston Bruins have found great success with their players from the Czech Republic. As fans know, David Krejci was an essential part of the 2011 Stanley Cup win. Their other famous Czech in recent memory, David Pastrnak, just won his record-setting fifth consecutive Czech Player of the Year Award. That broke Jaromir Jagr’s record of four straight wins, and ties him for second overall in total wins with Dominik Hasek. Those are two pretty big names for the 25-year-old to be in the company of.