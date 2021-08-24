NPC breaks ground on new Skills Center at Show Low campus

Cancel
SHOW LOW - Inaugural project kicks off college’s planned improvement and expansion effort. Northland Pioneer College’s (NPC’s), District Governing Board members, the college’s new President Dr. Chato Hazelbaker, and NPC administration and staff, joined Navajo County government and City of Show Low officials early Tuesday morning August 17 to officially break ground on the college’s newest development, a 28,820 square foot skills center at the Show Low Campus.

