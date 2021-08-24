Cancel
Cars

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV: 100-mile electric car will start at $34,645

By Bengt Halvorson
Green Car Reports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMazda is carrying the natural, sporty driving experience that its lineup of gasoline vehicles already has to its upcoming MX-30 EV, it says. However with an EPA estimated range of just 100 miles, many of the MX-30’s California owners might end up spending a lot of that drive time more concerned about where they’re going to charge next.

CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Electric RV Concept With Range-Extending Rotary Engine Isn't A Mazda

When you hear something about a rotary engine, Mazda is always involved. This time, however, that's not the case. Making a surprising debut at the 2021 Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf is a concept RV from Knaus Tabbert called the E.Power Drive. It looks like a normal Fiat-based small motorhome inside and out, but underneath it's anything but normal.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

F-150 Lightning leak says Ford has an enviable problem with its EV truck

Ford is reportedly doubling production targets for the 2022 F-150 Lightning, aiming to build even more of the all-electric pickups than previously intended in the hope of satisfying apparently unexpected demand. Announced back in May 2021, the F-150 Lightning is the first BEV version of what has long been America’s best-selling truck, though opinions were split on whether its reception would be positive or not.
EconomyGreen Car Reports

Amid Bolt EV recall, GM CEO emphasizes multiple future battery options

As it undertakes a massive recall of Chevrolet Bolt EV electric cars due to alleged defects in battery cells, General Motors is talking up the benefits of multiple battery suppliers for future EV production. In an interview with Bloomberg released Thursday, GM CEO Mary Barra indicated the automaker would continue...
CarsCNET

The best electric car in 2021: Take on the EV life with these picks

You've come to the right place if you're shopping for a new electric car. Once upon a time, driving an EV wasn't for everyone. Today, with longer ranges, more charging stations and generally better value, you can hop into an EV and not sacrifice much at all. But, there's another...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: The 2023 Canoo Electric Pickup Truck and Van Are Funky-Cool EVs

WHAT IT IS: The Canoo Pickup and Canoo Van family of electric vehicles feature rounded, faux forward-control styling evocative of 1960s vans and trucks. These products will share mechanicals with a line of commercial vans that employ a more angular, interior-volume-maximizing design. In the passenger van, tall seating areas with no combustion engine in the way accommodate seven people in a compact car footprint, and a loft-inspired interior features recycled materials and facilitates a high degree of potential customization. The truck pairs a 2+2-passenger extended cab with a full 6-foot bed in an overall length 21 inches shorter than today's smaller-box compact pickups. A slide-out floor extends the box length to 8 feet, and the barn-door-style tailgate includes fold-out panels to enclose the additional space. Portions of the box's tall walls fold down to provide workspace, and there's a storage frunk. Power outlets in the box and frunk can provide power at a campsite or on the job.
Carsmartincitytelegraph.com

Electric Vehicles: When not if

There is no doubt that electric vehicles are the future. The question is, how far in the future? Maybe sooner than you think. Earlier this month the United Nations released a study on the environment. Some scientists described the report as “Code Red,” essentially saying act now—or else. The $2 trillion infrastructure package under consideration in Washington includes $174 billion to shift more Americans to buying electric vehicles (EVs). On August 4, President Biden signed an executive order seeking to make half of the country’s auto fleet electric by 2030.
Carsinsideevs.com

Chevrolet Bolt EV And Bolt EUV Production Temporarily Halted

General Motors has a serious $1.8 billion battery recall problem that severely hit the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Chevrolet Bolt EUV models. The production of both cars has been temporarily stopped (initially, due to the global chip shortage, but now mostly because of the battery recall). The company has to...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mazda Offers Educators Free Oil Changes Regardless Of Car’s Make

Automakers stepped up in a variety of ways when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020. Some donated money and supplies, while others began engineering and producing much-needed medical equipment. Mazda did something different, offering free oil changes to healthcare workers last year regardless of the car’s make and model. The program ended over a year ago, but it’s resurrecting it for another group of vital community workers – educators.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

This Week in Cars: NSX Type S, No New York Auto Show, and an EV Mandate?

The New York Auto Show, poised for a post-pandemic comeback, has been canceled for the second year due as it becomes clear that we are still more mid- than post-Covid. The California-based Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and Monterey Car Week events, kicking off this weekend, appear to be proceeding as planned.
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Genesis GV70, Devel Sixteen, Alfa Romeo EV plans: Today's Car News

Genesis already wowed us with its GV80, and now the Korean brand has introduced an even better, albeit smaller, crossover in the form of the GV70. After testing one, we found it to offer all the luxury and performance most buyers will ever need, but without the premium price its rivals command.
CarsPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

All Electric Volkswagen ID.4 an All-Wheel Drive Experience

DETROIT – We have driven more all electric vehicles in the last three months than we have in a lifetime. What seemed like the distant future is now upon us. The latest wattage on four wheels we’ve evaluated was Volkswagen’s ID.4. We have no idea what that stands for. But we can share some truths. The ID.4 was quiet, but […]
Carsngtnews.com

Partnership Customizes Tire for Fisker Ocean Electric Vehicle

Fisker Inc. has selected Bridgestone as the exclusive tire partner for the soon-to-debut Fisker Ocean vehicle. The all-electric SUV will sit on custom-developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires for vehicles sold in Europe and select models sold in North America. The Potenza Sport tires deliver an optimal driving experience focused on ride comfort and handling stability, and are engineered for low rolling resistance. This conserves the Fisker Ocean’s battery energy by ensuring that less power is required to move the vehicle’s tires.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: The 2023 Mazda CX-7 Is the Cavalry the Brand Needs

WHAT IT IS: With consumers still favoring SUVs, underdog Mazda wants to maximize its punch in a hugely competitive marketplace. The brand's forthcoming CX-7 gasoline-electric hybrid SUV could be just the ticket. Built alongside the new 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross in Alabama, the reborn CX-7 will augment Mazda's SUV lineup that currently includes the CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9. As you might expect, the new SUV will leverage Toyota's highly developed gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain tech (which Toyota will apply to the Corolla Cross, as well).
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV Has an Insane Price

We have some electrifying news! The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV will arrive at dealerships by the fall. We’ve been waiting for the new Mazda MX-30 EV to fully debut, and it’s finally here. However, it has a shocking price tag and range. The 2022 Mazda MX-30 EV is priced high.

