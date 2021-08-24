A crash involving a semi-truck kills 1 person on I-5 near Southcenter (Tukwila, WA)

A crash involving a semi-truck claimed the life of one person on I-5 near Southcenter.

Authorities confirmed that the driver of the semi-truck died as a result of the wreck. The initial reports showed that another vehicle was also involved in the accident. The driver of that vehicle was trying to merge from southbound I-405 onto southbound I-5 as the semi-truck was arriving at I-405.

The other vehicle changed lanes and struck the semi-truck in the process, causing it to collide with a guardrail and fall down an embankment. The roadway was closed down for nearly eight hours. Officials will reveal the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

August 24, 2021

Source: q13fox.com