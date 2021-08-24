Cancel
Hub International Signs Purchase Agreement to Acquire the Assets of National Home Warranty Group Inc., a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Aviva Canada Inc.

By Hub International Limited
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the assets of National Home Warranty Group Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Canada Inc. (National Home Warranty). Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

