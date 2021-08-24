Hydrating Beauty Picks That Will Make Your Flight Feel Like A Spa Day
Let's face it: Flying offers no hydration, and it can take a serious toll on your skin. Most of us have had the unfortunate experience of flying at high altitudes, only to land with dry skin and eyes. Before you jet off on your last minute summer trips or fall wedding adventures, stock up on these hydrating beauty products that will keep your skin moisturized during your flight, ensuring you maintain your dewy complexion long after you've arrived at your destination.www.brit.co
Comments / 0