Blurred Lines in “God, Human, Animal, Machine”

Maybe you’ve seen the TV commercial where a little girl repeatedly mispronounces the name “Pinnacle” as “piccanel.” Some of our kids made a few of those types of blunders too, such as referring to spaghetti as “pasgetti” or to a blanket as a “lambert”. It can be cute when a young child twists words in those ways. However, I have to admit that those commercials have become a little annoying, especially when you realize the girl is now old enough to know better and that the initial cute slip-up has become merely a staged ad campaign.