Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Blurred Lines in “God, Human, Animal, Machine”

By Ed Simon
chireviewofbooks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorologist Thomas Mudge’s Fleet Street shop began offering watches which included the ingenious new mechanism of lever escapement sometime around 1769. Mudge’s design regulated the device’s movement with a T-shaped bit of gold or silver which pushed forward the timepiece’s gears to a much greater degree of accuracy. Soon lever escapement became a preferred instrument in English pocket watches, a mark of precession, elegance, and ingenuity.

chireviewofbooks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ray Kurzweil
Person
Nick Bostrom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blurred Lines#Human History#God#Humanism#English#Natural Theology#Intelligent Design#Darwinian#Anglican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Religioninspiringtips.com

8 Dramatic Signs that God is Transitioning You

Are you having a hard time in your life these past few days or months? First, you must remember that God is always in the business of molding you, and He could be preparing you for the next season of your life. Your difficulties now could be a sign that...
ReligionPosted by
The Week

Biden chooses the wrong Bible verse

Thursday's suicide bombing at Kabul airport was the most deadly attack on American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. In remarks on the attack, President Biden honored the fallen soldiers by quoting the Hebrew Bible. "The American military has been answering for a long time. 'Here I am, Lord. Send me,'" Biden said, in an allusion to Isaiah 6:8. "Each one of these women and men of our Armed Forces are the heirs of that tradition of sacrifice, of volunteering to go into harm's way, to risk everything; not for glory, not for profit, but to defend what we love and the people we love."
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – The Lies We Believe

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from 2 Peter 3:2-10. All around us, we see a world of facades and lies. Perception is often more real than reality to many people. But we forget that they are only lies. “I want you to recall the words spoken...
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
AnimalsTree Hugger

Photos Stress Unsettling Relationship Between Humans and Animals

Jo-Anne McArthur was first driven to document the experiences of animals when she was in Ecuador and saw a chained monkey performing for tourists. While they laughed and took photos of the monkey, the animal reached inside their pockets. Everyone laughed but McArthur, who thought it was humiliating for the monkey.
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Align yourself with the plans of God

“For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”. To begin and live a life of meaning, you must understand your worth. What does it mean to be God’s handiwork?. As created beings, you and I are...
Religiontheadvocate.com

Facets of Faith: Rituals help make sense of life

Ritual plays a large role in life. Many people have a pattern they follow from the moment they wake up until they go to bed. In religious life, rituals often become more formal, sometimes with special clothes and scents and sounds, and can be considered sacred acts rather than just tradition.
Petsundark.org

Book Review: Reimagining Humanity’s Obligation to Wild Animals

I was once challenged by a friend to explain why it matters if species go extinct. Flustered, I launched into a rambling monologue about the intrinsic value of life and the importance of biodiversity for creating functioning ecosystems that ultimately prop up human economies. I don’t remember what my friend said; he certainly didn’t declare himself a born-again conservationist on the spot. But I do remember feeling frustrated that, in my inability to articulate a specific reason, I had somehow let down not only myself, but the entire planet.
ReligionOrange Leader

Hearts in Touch: Maintain our connection to God

My husband Michael intercepted my walk to the garbage can. I held a cordless vacuum I loved (Well, as much as you can love an appliance.) and the attachments that came with it. “It won’t charge. I’m throwing it away,” my defense began. It takes a lot for Michael to...
ReligionPauls Valley Daily Democrat

Our choices are more powerful than our circumstances

We can see that in how we spend our time. We may not like how complicated and busy our lives have become, but with few exceptions, no one is forcing us to keep our lives complicated. “For each one shall bear his own load.” (Galatians 6:5) We have the power...
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ELDER: Watch out for mispronunciations of God’s word

Maybe you’ve seen the TV commercial where a little girl repeatedly mispronounces the name “Pinnacle” as “piccanel.” Some of our kids made a few of those types of blunders too, such as referring to spaghetti as “pasgetti” or to a blanket as a “lambert”. It can be cute when a young child twists words in those ways. However, I have to admit that those commercials have become a little annoying, especially when you realize the girl is now old enough to know better and that the initial cute slip-up has become merely a staged ad campaign.
Religionftc.co

The Gifts of This Age Point Us to the Age Still to Come

And Jesus said to them, “The sons of this age marry and are given in marriage, but those who are considered worthy to attain to that age and to the resurrection from the dead neither marry nor are given in marriage, for they cannot die anymore, because they are equal to angels and are sons of God, being sons of the resurrection. — Luke 20:34-36.
ScienceNapa Valley Register

Butterflies and human existence

“We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.” -- Maya Angelou. Never before in human history has there been such a wealth of knowledge that has allowed man to contemplate the great panoply of mysteries and miracles including, the origin of The Universe — Life — Human Spirituality. Anthropologists suggest that the first faint stirrings of human spirituality began about 100,000 years ago. Perhaps this is why anthropologist Loren Eiseley wrote in The Immense Journey:
Books & Literatureskeptic.com

Books Do Furnish a Life: Reading and Writing Science

Richard Dawkins is author of The Selfish Gene, voted The Royal Society’s Most Inspiring Science Book of All Time, and also the bestsellers The Blind Watchmaker, Climbing Mount Improbable, The Ancestor’s Tale, The God Delusion, and two volumes of autobiography, An Appetite for Wonder and Brief Candle in the Dark. He is a Fellow of New College, Oxford and both the Royal Society and the Royal Society of Literature. In 2013, Dawkins was voted the world’s top thinker in Prospect magazine’s poll of 10,000 readers from over 100 countries.
ReligionThe Post and Courier

TRUE TALK: A fruitful purpose

You might not believe that there is a purpose for your life but I am here to tell you that if you have a pulse, you have a purpose. Everything has a purpose. Do you love cockroaches? I’m going to guess your answer is no. But even cockroaches have a purpose. They help break down decaying wood and leaves and add nutrients to the soil through their waste. They are also a food source for small reptiles and mammals.
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Obvious Signs that God is Calling You

Being in a ministry is one of the most fulfilling yet demanding careers. Nevertheless, unlike others, you do not choose this profession on your own. It is the ministry that decides to choose you. In the bible, it says that Jesus is the church’s head (Colossians 1:18). And Jesus said that only He could choose who can enter full-time ministry (Ephesians 4:10-11).
Astronomymixmag.net

Goldie suggests humans are descended from aliens

Goldie has suggested that humans could be descendants of aliens. In response to the “billionaire space race” which saw the likes of Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson travel nearly 62 miles beyond the Earth’s surface, the drum ’n' bass legend has shared his theory that our ancestors lived on Mars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy