Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) Appoints Elaine Chao to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) today announced that the Honorable Elaine Chao will join its board of directors. A highly experienced leader of large public, private and non-profit organizations, Elaine Chao brings...

