NIOSH conducting survey on employers and COVID-19 testing

More than 90% of employers are concerned about COVID's long-term impact on deferred care and employee mental health. In the era of COVID, the termsite of care has multiple implications. This includes not only where care is delivered but the physiological conditions that are now within telehealth's reach and employers' ability to impact. HealthLeaders has identified this site of care takeaway from the 2022 Business Group on Health employer survey and recent online press conference. Site of care's influence can be seen among the top five large employer concerns from this year's Business Group on Health survey, including: