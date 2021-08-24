NIOSH conducting survey on employers and COVID-19 testing
Washington — NIOSH is partnering with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine on a survey focusing on employer efforts related to workplace testing for COVID-19. The survey is an effort to “learn about both the challenges and what would assist” organizations going forward. “The data collected from this survey will be used to identify approaches and strategies that all employers can use to implement COVID-19 testing,” the survey abstract states.www.safetyandhealthmagazine.com
