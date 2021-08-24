Color Star Technology (CSCW) Partners with Shaquille O'Neal as Celebrity Mentor
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) announced today the signing of a cooperation agreement between Color China Entertainment Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Color China"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Color Star, and Shaquille O'Neal (also known as "Big Shark"), a world-class basketball player and NBA Hall of Fame star. The two parties formally reached an agreement on March 29, 2021 for Shaquille O'Neal to become a celebrity instructor on the entertainment sharing and interactive platform of Color Star, known as Color Star APP. He will teach basketball-related content online, as well as share his experiences as a basketball star.www.streetinsider.com
