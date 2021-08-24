Equity Residential (EQR) and Toll Brothers (TOL) Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Rental Apartment Communities

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR), an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential rental properties located in and around dynamic cities, and Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living division, today announced the establishment of a strategic partnership to develop new rental apartment communities in key U.S. markets. Through the partnership, the parties initially intend to focus on selectively acquiring and developing sites for apartment rental communities in six metro markets where both parties have a significant or growing presence: Atlanta; Austin; Boston; Denver; Orange County/San Diego; and Seattle, as well as in Dallas-Fort Worth, a market that Equity Residential has recently re-entered.