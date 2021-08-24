GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Acquires Los Angeles County's Commercial Grow Supply
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), ("GrowGen" or the "Company") the nation's largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced its acquisition of Commercial Grow Supply, a hydroponic superstore located in Santa Clarita, California. Founded in 2011 by Sevan Derohanian, Commercial Grow Supply is one of the largest hydroponic suppliers in Los Angeles County, with annual revenues approaching $10 million. The acquisition brings the number of GrowGen locations in California, the country's largest legal cannabis market, to 22, with 10 locations in Southern California.www.streetinsider.com
