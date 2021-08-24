Microstrategy, Inc. (MSTR) purchased approximately 3,907 bitcoins from July 1 through August 23
On August 24, 2021, MicroStrategy Incorporated (the "Company") announced that during the third quarter of the Company's fiscal year to date (the period between July 1, 2021 and August 23, 2021), the Company purchased approximately 3,907 bitcoins for approximately $177.0 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $45,294 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. As of August 23, 2021, the Company holds approximately 108,992 bitcoins that were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of $2.918 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $26,769 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.
