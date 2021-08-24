Cancel
Microstrategy, Inc. (MSTR) purchased approximately 3,907 bitcoins from July 1 through August 23

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On August 24, 2021, MicroStrategy Incorporated (the "Company") announced that during the third quarter of the Company's fiscal year to date (the period between July 1, 2021 and August 23, 2021), the Company purchased approximately 3,907 bitcoins for approximately $177.0 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $45,294 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses. As of August 23, 2021, the Company holds approximately 108,992 bitcoins that were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of $2.918 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $26,769 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys 3,907 More Bitcoin as Total Investment Nears $3 Billion

On Tuesday MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor announced that the firm purchased an additional 3,907 bitcoin for about $177 million in cash during the third quarter period. The firm purchased the coins at an average price of $45,294 per bitcoin. Saylor tweeted, “As of 8/23/21 we #hodl ~108,992 bitcoins acquired for ~$2.918 billion at an average price of ~$26,769 per bitcoin.”
BREAKING: MicroStrategy Announces $177 Million Bitcoin Purchase

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased an additional $177 million worth of Bitcoin during the third quarter of the fiscal year, according to its most recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The purchase became public on Aug. 24. The average purchasing price was $45,294 per coin. It...
MicroStrategy Revives Bitcoin Buying Spree, Adds 3,907 BTC For $177 Million

Business intelligence software and services provider and bitcoin whale MicroStrategy today announced its newest purchase of 3,907 BTC at approximately $45,294 per BTC for $177 million, according to a US SEC filing on Tuesday. The purchase brings to total the number of BTC owned by the Virginia-based firm to 108,992,...
