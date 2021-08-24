Agtech Global International Inc (AGGL) Acquires NooMeds
Agtech Global International Inc. (OTC Pink: AGGL) is pleased to announce it has executed a Heads of Agreement to acquire the dietary supplement company NooMeds LLC from Dr. Malcolm A. Leissring, a Harvard Medical School-trained research scientist and president of the Auguste Deter Foundation (www.ad.foundation), a charitable foundation he established to support research into cures for, and prevention of Alzheimer's disease.
