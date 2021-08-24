Cancel
CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning August 26

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nasdaq today announced that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 IndexÂ® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Technology Index (Nasdaq: NDXT) prior to market open on Thursday, August 26, 2021. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will replace Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXIM) in the NASDAQ-100 IndexÂ®, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Technology Index.

Stocksinvezz.com

Josh Brown sees CrowdStrike becoming stronger as it joins Nasdaq-100

CrowdStrike stock spiked nearly 10% on Tuesday after becoming the latest company to join the NASDAQ-100 index. Josh Brown told CNBC’s Half Time Report he expects the company to become stronger in the coming years. Brown said CrowdStrike’s Falcon X platform is a critical catalyst for growth. Time to buy...

