CrowdStrike (CRWD) to Join the NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning August 26

Nasdaq today announced that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Technology Index (Nasdaq: NDXT) prior to market open on Thursday, August 26, 2021. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will replace Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXIM) in the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Technology Index.