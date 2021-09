(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is requesting President Biden pardon a former Air Force intelligence analyst who leaked classified information to a journalist. She wrote a letter this week to the White House in support of Daniel Hale, who pleaded guilty earlier this year. Omar says the defendant was investigated under the Obama administration and was then indicted after Donald Trump was elected. The Minneapolis lawmaker believes charges against Hale were brought as a warning to other would-be whistleblowers.