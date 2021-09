There have been a couple of times where the future of the iconic Porsche 911 balanced on a knife-edge. One of those was in the early 1970s when Porsche's management, particularly managing director Ernst Fuhrmann, believed the niche 911 sports car was approaching the limits of its potential. That's not a prediction that has aged well, but the 911 did have a sales slump in the mid-1970s, which helped Fuhrmann's case that Porsche needed to prepare a new car for the company to survive and keep moving forward. He believed that Porsche needed to look towards high-end grand touring vehicles with conventional engines rather than small unconventional sports cars with unconventional engines and unconventional placements. Never mind that Porsche had defined the sports car market with the 911 and had, so far, built its customer base on that fact.